Suspect in Jan. 31 stabbing at York County motel arrested

Jamal Anderson, 45, is accused of stabbing a man during a dispute over prostitutes outside a Super 8 Motel on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect in a Jan. 31 stabbing at a Manchester Township motel has been arrested, according to court documents.

Jamal Anderson, 45, of Red Lion, was arraigned on Feb. 8 and is currently in York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, court documents say.

He is accused of stabbing a man in the parking lot of a Super 8 Motel on Arsenal Road during a dispute over a prostitution ring, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police say officers dispatched to the hotel around 6 a.m. discovered male victim with a stab wound to his thigh. One of the responding officers applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg to control the bleeding, according to police. The victim was then transported to York Hospital for treatment and later released.

The victim identified Anderson as his attacker, police say. He told police that Anderson was running a prostitution ring, and was angry and the victim for sleeping with too many of the women, police say.

On the date of the incident, Anderson encountered the victim at the motel, and the two men engaged in a verbal dispute that ended when Anderson stabbed him, the victim told police.

A witness on scene also identified Anderson as the attacker.