York College student found dead in dorm room

Ryan Heflin, a first-year Sport Media major from Norristown, was found unresponsive in his residence hall and later pronounced dead.

YORK, Pa. — A York College of Pennsylvania (YCP) student was found unresponsive in his residence hall Thursday afternoon and later pronounced dead.

Officials say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ryan Heflin's death. He was a first-year Sport Media major from Norristown.

The dean shared the following message with the YCP community:

It is with a heavy heart that I share with all of you the death of one of our students, Ryan Heflin. Ryan was found unresponsive in his residence hall this afternoon. He was later pronounced deceased. There are no suspicious causes surrounding Ryan’s passing, and we are deeply saddened by his death. Ryan was a first-year student and Sport Media major from Norristown, PA. As a community, we have experienced a great deal of loss this semester. I ask that you keep Ryan, his family, and his friends in your prayers.

Counseling Services will be conducting outreach to the residence community where Ryan lived, and to the faculty of the classes he was attending. Any student experiencing concern should contact Counseling Services for support at 717-815-1506. Students are reminded that they also have access to mental health counseling 24/7 when registering with TimelyCare. Information about these services, including TalkNow, can be found here.

Sincerely,

Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D.