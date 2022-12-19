Wrightsville resident Steve Webb's woodworking creations give Santa a run for his money

The Vietnam veteran says he makes between 400 and 500 wooden toys, boxes and other projects every year.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Veteran might be giving Santa a run for his money this season.

Steve Webb, of Wrightsville, says he creates between 400 and 500 wooden toys and boxes in his shop every year.

FOX43 Photojournalist Zach Wynn met with Webb to capture his story.

"I just kind of look at something and say 'hey that would be neat to build,'" Webb says of his creative process.

Webb has been working in his woodshop for nearly 50 years after learning the craft from his father.

He sells his creations at three Central Pennsylvania shops: Zum Anker in Lititz, Lancaster County, Collage in York, and Artworks in Gettysburg.

"I also like to donate a lot of my boxes throughout the year to organizations that have fundraisers," he adds.

Webb primarily uses rough-cut and kiln-dried hardwoods he purchases from local sawmills, and stains everything naturally.

His hand-crafted boxes can be customized with names, pictures or specific titles in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Those latter projects are important to Webb, who served in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971, earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

Webb says he normally works on four or five projects at a time, so it's hard to estimate how long it takes to complete one.