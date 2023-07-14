York shooting victim succumbs to injuries 4 days after being shot in head, coroner says

Sterling C. Miller Jr., 65, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday at York Hospital, York County Coroner Pamela Gay says. Brandon Ellerbe is a suspect in the case.

YORK, Pa. — A 65-year-old York man hospitalized since a shooting last Saturday has succumbed to his injuries, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said Friday.

Sterling C. Miller Jr., of the 400 block of East King Street, died on Wednesday -- four days after being shot in the head in the area of North Richland Avenue and West Market Street in the city Saturday afternoon, Gay said.

Brandon Ellerbe, 30, of York, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the shooting. At the time of his arrest, he was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Ellerbe was identified as a suspect in the case after police released a photo of him Monday, calling him a "person of interest" in the shooting.

He was taken into custody at about 7 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street.

Gay said an autopsy on Miller conducted Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown confirmed that he died of a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to Gay.

Miller's death was the fourth homicide in the city and the 11th in York County since the beginning of the year, Gay said.