State Police: York County woman resisted arrest by claiming she was too overweight to walk, refusing to get off ground

DELTA, Pa. — A York County woman is facing multiple charges, including resisting arrest, stemming from a domestic incident Sunday night in Peach Bottom Township, according to State Police.

Christina Marie Surette, 48, allegedly told troopers who showed up at her home to arrest her that she was unable to walk outside due to her weight and injuries sustained in a previous car accident. She allegedly refused to get out from a couch in the basement of her home, police say.

When asked by police how she had gotten to the basement from upstairs, Surette allegedly told troopers she walked there, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Police say they were dispatched to Surette's home on Black Oak Trail in Delta, York County for the report of a domestic dispute at about 6:30 p.m. They determined that Surette and her domestic partner had been arguing, but both promised to be peaceful for the rest of the night. Police left the scene.

About 39 minutes later, police say, troopers were dispatched to the same location for another reported domestic incident.

This time, a male victim told police Surette had slapped him in the face after he poured out her alcohol. The victim displayed a slight laceration on his cheek, according to police.

Troopers went to the basement of the home, where Surette was sitting on a couch. She denied striking the victim, telling police she had been asleep.

After being informed she was under arrest, Surette allegedly became irate and refused to stand, stating she could not walk. After being handcuffed, Surette allegedly continued refusing to stand and comply with directives to leave the basement, police say.

Police attempted to help Surette walk outside, but she allegedly continued to fall to the ground, claiming she could not walk. Police say they eventually dragged her outside, using the bilco steps in the basement. They estimate it took 15 minutes to get her outside from the basement of the home.

Once outside, Surrette allegedly screamed loudly enough to disturb the neighbors and continued to resist attempts to get her to walk.

Police eventually told her they would allow her to go back inside the home, at which point Surette stood and began walking toward the house, the complaint states.

When told she had been duped, and police actually wanted her to walk to their patrol car, Surette allegedly became irate, collapsed to the ground again, and refused to move.

Police say it took an additional 20 minutes before Surette consented to walk to the patrol car.