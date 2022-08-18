York County State Police trooper suspended after being charged with DUI while on duty

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trooper has been suspended without pay after being charged with driving under the influence, the agency said Thursday.
Joshua M. Ravel, who serves in Troop J (York), was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on Monday, State Police said.
He was charged with DUI in Magisterial District Court 19-3-04.
Ravel enlisted in PSP in January 2020 and graduated with the 159th Cadet Class in June of that year. He has served in Troop J ever since.
His suspension continues pending the outcome of the case, PSP said.