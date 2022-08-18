x
York County

York County State Police trooper suspended after being charged with DUI while on duty

Trooper Joshua M. Ravel was found to be under the influence during his assigned shift at Troop J barracks on Monday, PSP said. His suspension is without pay.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trooper has been suspended without pay after being charged with driving under the influence, the agency said Thursday.

Joshua M. Ravel, who serves in Troop J (York), was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on Monday, State Police said.

He was charged with DUI in Magisterial District Court 19-3-04.

Ravel enlisted in PSP in January 2020 and graduated with the 159th Cadet Class in June of that year. He has served in Troop J ever since.

His suspension continues pending the outcome of the case, PSP said.

