York County State Police trooper suspended after being charged with DUI while on duty

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trooper has been suspended without pay after being charged with driving under the influence, the agency said Thursday.

He was charged with DUI in Magisterial District Court 19-3-04.

Ravel enlisted in PSP in January 2020 and graduated with the 159th Cadet Class in June of that year. He has served in Troop J ever since.