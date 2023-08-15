State Police in York County searching for suspect involved in series of car break-ins, criminal mischief

On multiple occasions, the individuals allegedly placed fireworks inside semi-remote mailboxes and may be involved in a series of car break-ins.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a series of criminal mischief incidents and vehicle break-ins that happened between June and August of 2023.

The acts occurred in Loganville Borough and Springfield Township in York County and appear to be conducted between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

On multiple occasions, the individuals allegedly placed fireworks inside semi-remote mailboxes, not easily seen from the residence. On one occasion, the individuals placed a firework inside a boat, causing a total loss.

According to PSP, it appears that these actors may be hitting mailboxes with a car or some type of blunt object.

It is also believed that these same individuals may be involved in a series of vehicle break-ins near Ridgeview Road and Logan Heights Road in Springfield Township.

Anyone with information on these incidents has been asked to contact PSP York Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-428-1011 with the reference number PA2023-10244885 when providing information.