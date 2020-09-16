x
State Police search for missing York County man

William "BJ" Stubblebine, 41, was last seen in the Red Lion/Windsor area last Thursday, police say.
RED LION, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing York County man.

William "BJ" Stubblebine, 41, has not been seen by family or friends since last Thursday, police say. 

He was last seen in the Red Lion/Windsor area, police say.

Stubblebine is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and black and gray Nike sneakers.

He may be operating a 2004 Nissan Xterra.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call PSP-York at 717-428-1011.  