State Police locate 2 previously missing teens

Police suspect the teens to be traveling together in the Seven Valleys and New Freedom areas.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3:30 p.m.: State Police confirmed that both teenagers were located and are being returned home.

Previous: Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, and Southern Regional Police Department are searching for two missing York County teenagers.

Akyra Cooke, 14, of Seven Valleys left her house on Church St. around 4:30 a.m. on June 21 and is presumed to be traveling with Charlie Kitts, 14, of New Freedom.

According to police, there is reason to believe both teens are traveling together in the Seven Valleys and New Freedom areas by utilizing the Rail Trail.