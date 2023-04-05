Man shot in the neck after allegedly fleeing, fighting police in York County

Officers responded to a domestic-related incident. At the scene, a 38-year-old man from Hanover was seen fleeing the area on a John Deere riding mower.

HANOVER, Pa. — State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in York County.

It was first reported at 12:18 a.m. along the 6000 block of Pamadeva Road in Heidelberg Township, according to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police.

A Northern York County Regional Police officer responded to a domestic-related incident. At the scene, a 38-year-old man from Hanover was seen fleeing the area on a John Deere riding mower on the roadway.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the suspect did not stop.

According to PSP, after fleeing into a field, the riding mower became disabled and the suspect attempted to flee on foot towards his home.

The NYCR officer gave verbal commands, but the suspect did not comply. When the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, he became violent.

During the physical struggle, the suspect allegedly choked the officer.

The NYCR officer then drew and fired his weapon one time, striking the suspect in the neck.

Additional responding officers aided the suspect and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Charges are forthcoming against the unnamed suspect for aggravated assault on law enforcement, according to PSP.