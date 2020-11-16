State Police: Man posing as law enforcement agent is bilking seniors out of their money

The suspect is allegedly having parcels full of U.S. currency shipped to various locations around York County, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating reports of a suspect posing as law enforcement to bilk senior citizens out of their money.

According to State Police, the individual has been receiving parcels containing large amounts of money shipped to various locations in York County.

The man allegedly convinces his victims to send him cash by posing as a law enforcement officer and threatening legal action against the victims if they do not pay, police say.

One reported victim is a 62-year-old Ohio man, another is a 77-year-old man from Colorado, according to police.

The suspect is described as a six-foot tall male of average build, with short black hair. He is possibly of Indian descent, according to police.