State Police: Lancaster man was high on cocaine when he led police on vehicle chase, crashed into York home

Leon Dickson is facing numerous charges, including DUI and reckless endangerment, in the Sept. 9 incident in York, State Police say.

YORK, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been charged after State Police say he was high on cocaine when he led troopers on a vehicle chase that ended when he crashed into an occupied structure in York in September.

Leon Dickson, 59, is charged with DUI (controlled substance), fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of reckless endangerment, flight to avoid apprehension, and five summary traffic offenses in the incident, which occurred on Sept. 9, State police say.

According to police, Dickson crashed his 1999 Ford Explorer into a home on the first block of Hartley Street after leading police on a high-speed chase through the city of York.