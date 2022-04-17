Two found dead Easter morning

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PA State Police are investigating the death of two people in York County.
Police were called to a home on the 700 block of South Pine Street in Red Lion Borough around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to officials, 66-year-old Judith Snyder of Red Lion and 76-year-old James Miller of York were found dead after a relative of Snyder's discovered the two while looking through a window of the home.
Officials are investigating the death, though say there isn't a concern or threat to the public.