State Police seek help identifying suspected wallet thief at Hollywood Casino York

YORK, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspected wallet thief.
The suspect is accused of stealing the wallet of a customer at Hollywood Casino on the 2800 block of Whiteford Road in Springettsbury Township on Sunday night, police said.
The incident occurred around 6:52 p.m., according to police. The victim contacted authorities after noticing his wallet, which contained approximately $1,000 in cash and $250 in gift cards, had been stolen from his jacket.
Police reviewed surveillance footage and determined the suspect was an older white male wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants, and a black beanie.
The suspect was seen fleeing the scene at about 6:13 p.m. on a gold bicycle with black pegs, according to police.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact State Police Trooper Nicholas Ciatto at (717) 428-1011.