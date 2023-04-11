State Police seek help identifying suspected wallet thief at Hollywood Casino York

The suspect stole a wallet containing $1,000 in cash and $250 in gift cards from a victim's jacket Sunday night, according to police.

YORK, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspected wallet thief.

The suspect is accused of stealing the wallet of a customer at Hollywood Casino on the 2800 block of Whiteford Road in Springettsbury Township on Sunday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:52 p.m., according to police. The victim contacted authorities after noticing his wallet, which contained approximately $1,000 in cash and $250 in gift cards, had been stolen from his jacket.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and determined the suspect was an older white male wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants, and a black beanie.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene at about 6:13 p.m. on a gold bicycle with black pegs, according to police.