State Police arrest woman in connection to death of fellow camper at Pinchot State Park

Jolie Harris is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Lauren Gallagher over the weekend at the park. Both women were found there Monday

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police have charged a woman with homicide in connection to the death of another woman at Gifford Pinchot State Park over the weekend.

Jolie Danielle Harris was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal homicide, State Police say. She is accused of killing Lauren Gallagher, 37, of Delaware County, whose body was found near the campsite she rented with Harris over the weekend at the park.

Harris was taken into custody today by members of the State Police York Criminal Investigation Unit and the State Police Fugitive Unit, State Police said in the release.

State Police did not include Harris' age or address in the news release announcing her arrest.

Gallagher, of Broomall, Delaware County, was found Monday by another camper after State Police and other authorities had searched the area around the campsite she had rented with Harris.

Police found Gallagher's vehicle near the campsite, and their possessions were still there. A canvas search of the area could not find either woman.

After the scene had been cleared, police say, another camper found both women in a wooded area within the park, police say. Gallagher was pronounced dead at the scene, while Harris was taken to York Hospital.

After an autopsy on Wednesday, York County Coroner Pam Gay ruled Gallagher's death was a homicide. She died of sharp force trauma to the neck, the autopsy determined.