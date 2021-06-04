State Police are searching for missing York County woman

Stacy Lynn Snyder, 37, was last seen over the weekend, police say. She may be traveling on foot in the Windsor/Craley are of York County.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a York County woman who has been missing since the weekend.

Stacy Lynn Snyder, 37, has not been seen since Easter weekend, and may be in danger, according to State Police. She is believed to be traveling on foot in the Windsor/Craley area of York County, police say.

Snyder was last seen wearing light-colored long pants, a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and had her hair up in a bun, police say.