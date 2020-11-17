Spring Grove High School switches to remote learning model for rest of November

The change was made due to rising COVID-19 positive cases in the school, superintendent Dr. George Ioannidis said. All other buildings in the district remain open.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Another Central Pennsylvania high school is temporarily closing its doors and switching to remote instruction due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

Effective Wednesday, Spring Grove Area High School in York County will close its doors through the end of the month, district superintendent Dr. George W. Ioannidis said Tuesday in a letter to the school community.

In-person instruction will resume at the high school on Tuesday, December 1, Ioannidis said.

All High School athletic and extracurricular activities are postponed during this time, he added.

The high school has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, including two additional cases reported Tuesday, Ioannidis said.

All other school buildings in the district remain open at this time, according to Ioannidis. The affected areas of Spring Grove Area High School have been cleaned and sanitized in accordance with the Department of Health recommendations.

Additional deep cleaning will occur while the students are out of the building, he said.



"Ensuring that our students, staff, and school environment are safe remains of greatest importance to us," said Ioannidis . "As a reminder, please continue to closely monitor your child’s health and seek medical attention if any symptoms arise that are new and/or not explained by another reason."



Individuals with COVID-19 may present with a range of symptoms such as the following:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea