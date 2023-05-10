Police are investigating two armed robberies in Spring Garden Township

Authorities believe the robberies, which occurred last week on Mt. Rose Avenue, may have been perpetrated by the same suspect.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies that occurred last month in York.

Both robberies, which occurred on April 26 and April 28 at businesses on Mt. Rose Avenue, may have been perpetrated by the same suspect, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

The first robbery occurred on April 26 at Central Mart, located on the 1200 block of Mt. Rose Avenue, according to police. The suspect, who was about six feet tall, was wearing blue mechanic-style gloves, a navy blue Columbia brand jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black ski mask.

The second robbery occurred at Family Dollar on the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Avenue on April 28, police say. The suspect had a similar physical appearance and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black mask.

The suspect brandished a black handgun during the commission of both robberies, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police Det. Dony Harbaugh at (717) 843-0851 ordharbaugh@sgtpd.org.