Police in Spring Garden Township warn residents to keep vehicles locked

The department is investigating a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles that occurred in the Elmwood neighborhood.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police want residents to avoid being victimized by thieves after a series of thefts from vehicles occurred recently in the Elmwood neighborhood.

In every one of the reported thefts, police say, the vehicles involved were unlocked.

The department shared videos of the recent incidents on its Crimewatch page.

"We would remind our residents when leaving your vehicle unattended, LOCK YOUR DOORS, CLOSE YOUR WINDOWS AND REMOVE YOUR KEYS/FOBS, including spares, from your vehicles," the police department said in a press release. "Additionally, avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle where passersby can see them."

Police also advise residents to stay alert for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

"If you see someone or something that looks out of place, please contact the police department by dialing 911," the department said. "Be smart. Be safe. Don't be an easy target."