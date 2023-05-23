Special tribute to veterans unveiled at WellSpan Park in York

The American Gold Star Mothers cut the ribbon on the exhibit at WellSpan Park in York. The two unoccupied stadium seats pay tribute to the families of fallen service members and those missing in action.

"The importance of the chairs is to always remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for each man and woman who has signed that dotted line. We want to honor them, honor what they've given to this country and to always remember their love and dedication to the United States of America," said Sarah Taylor with American Gold Star Mothers.