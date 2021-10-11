x
York County

Southern York County Food Bank is hosting Donation Drive in Dallastown

Organizers say they are in particular need of laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, and diapers, among other non-perishable items.

The Southern York County Food Bank is hosting a donation drive in Dallastown, and is in extra need of certain non-perishable items.

The drive is located at U-Store It South, 2786 S. Queen Street. 

The SYC Food Bank serves more than 130 families in need each month. Organizers say they see the biggest need during the holiday season.

Those who donate at the drive at U-Stor It South will receive a $5 rent credit at the facility.

Items that are particularly needed include:

  • Canned vegetables
  • Tuna
  • Spaghetti Sauce/Noodles
  • Soup/Ramen Noodles
  • Instant Potatoes
  • Cereal
  • Beverages
  • Peanut Butter/Jelly
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Personal Hygiene Items
  • Baby Food
  • Toilet Paper
  • Cleaning Supplies

