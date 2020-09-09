Southern Middle School student in Susquehannock School District tests positive for COVID-19

The student is in quarantine for 14 days, and any close contacts have been notified, superintendent Dr. Sandra Lemmon said in a message to the district community.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — A student at Southern Middle School in the Susquehannock School District has been placed in isolation for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19, superintendent Dr. Sandra Lemmon said in a message to the school district.

Susquehannock has been in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and is taking measures in compliance with the agency's COVID-19 guidance, Lemmon said.

The student will not be permitted back in the building for 14 days from the onset of symptoms, according to Lemmon. The district has been advised that closing Southern Middle School is not necessary, and classes will resume as scheduled on Thursday.

"Per our established protocol, we have thoroughly cleaned and disinfected potentially exposed spaces and classrooms, and we have taken all the necessary precautions," Lemmon said. "We are in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and we will continue to take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff."

Lemmon said the school district will contact anyone who may have been exposed and advise them to quarantine for 14 days. (The definition of exposure is a person who was within six feet of the person for at least 15 consecutive minutes.)