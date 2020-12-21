Snow gives early boost to ski season

Last week’s snowstorm allowed ski resorts to open with a layer of fresh, natural snow, giving an early boost to the winter season.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Last week’s snowstorm allowed ski resorts to open with a layer of fresh, natural snow, giving an early boost to the winter season.

Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry was able to open 12 of its 21 slopes when it officially began its winter season on Saturday.

“Anytime it snows and we get cold weather everyone starts thinking about skiing,” said Brett Cook, general manager at Roundtop.

Many of the skiers and snowboarders hitting the slopes Sunday said they came because of the snowstorm.

“Real snow is much better than artificial snow, in my opinion,” said Judah Bartch of Lancaster.

“Definitely a lot better than any riding we got last year,” Lancaster resident Micah Waltnan agreed.

The resort was already expecting a busy season, as demand for outdoor activities has risen amid the pandemic.

“It’s nice to get the kids out of the house. We’re doing virtual school so we’re at home all day, so we get to get out and play. They mostly just want to make a snowman,” said Krista Augustson of Carlisle, who came with her husband David Martinez and sons Luke and August.

In addition to their usual snow gear, skiers and snowboarders also wore face masks.

Some of the skiers said they felt unsure about their ski skills after not practicing since last winter.

FOX43’s Harri Leigh also tried heading down the slope for the first time this season, and found she wasn’t the only one working on her “snow legs.”

“[I’m] a little rusty, because I’m getting old, too,” David Martinez of Carlisle said.

“The first couple runs are always kind of a little shaky and then you get momentum,” Bartch said.

The resort doesn’t need more snowfall to stay open as long as the temperature stays low this winter; it can cover all its slopes with its own snow machines.

“We’ll always have snow here,” Cook said.