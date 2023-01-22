x
York County

1 dead, another taken to the hospital after York County crash

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Credit: WPMT

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in York County on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a vehicle was traveling north on the 3400 block of Bull Road when it made a sudden turn into a business.

This caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and it ended up flipped on its side in a culvert.

The driver was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

According to the coroner's office, the 41-year-old man, the front-seat passenger, was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

