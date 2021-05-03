Police collect 70 spent shell casings from scene of reported shots-fired incident in Spring Garden Township

Witnesses told police multiple suspects were exchanging gunfire in the incident, which occurred Friday night. Two vehicles and two homes were damaged, police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that damaged two vehicles and two homes in Spring Garden Township last Friday.

The incident occurred around 10:56 p.m. on the 600 block of Wheatlyn Drive, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

Officers responding to the shots-fired call learned from witness accounts that multiple suspects were observed exchanging gunshots, police say.

No one was injured, according to police.

Investigators impounded two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident, and collected 70 shell casings left at the scene, police say.