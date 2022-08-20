x
York County

York City shooting

FOX43 received reports of shots fired in York City early Saturday evening.
The York City Police Department is responding to a shooting in York City that reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in York City. 

The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market St. to the intersection of West Market and Dewey Streets.

There is no word yet on injuries or fatalities, but York County 911 dispatch did confirm that the coroner has not been called at this time. 

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.

This is an updating story, additional information will be added to this article as it's released. 

