York City shooting

FOX43 received reports of shots fired in York City early Saturday evening.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in York City.

The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market St. to the intersection of West Market and Dewey Streets.

BREAKING: York Police are responding to a shooting on West Market Street. Scanner reports indicate the shooter is at-large. Police have roped off parts of the street. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/XDDeemzwYA — Matt Klinedinst (@Matt_Klinedinst) August 20, 2022

There is no word yet on injuries or fatalities, but York County 911 dispatch did confirm that the coroner has not been called at this time.

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.