Yorktowne Hotel to reopen its doors after seven years

With Tuesday's grand re-opening just a couple hours away, what new additions and upgrades can be expected from the historical hotel?

YORK, Pa. — York's historic Yorktowne Hotel has served as a landmark in downtown for nearly one hundred years, lodging guests from across the Commonwealth and beyond.

However, as times changed, much of the hotel remained the same. So, with Tuesday's grand opening just a few hours away, what has changed?

"[We asked ourselves] how can we make this hotel right once and for all so that it can [serve] the community for the next hundred years?" managing director Michael Blum said.

The Yorktowne Hotel joined the Hilton Hotel's Tapestry Collection, a series of hotels that are individually designed while still incorporating the styles of the surrounding local area.

This means that the hotel could receive its much-needed updates while also maintaining its historical identity.

"[The updates are] very reminiscent of the hotel and pay homage to the history. [The] Hilton was forward thinking to allow the hotel to maintain its history but then [also] have all the contemporary elements of a state-of-the-art hotel for a fast-forward in 2023," Blum said.

Renovations efforts began almost seven years ago but were halted for multiple reasons.

"The biggest factor was COVID," Blum said. "It slowed the project down, it slowed everything down. Post-COVID there were some costs that were inflated, everything is more expensive."

Due to supply chain issues, necessary items like stainless-steel equipment became more difficult to access, causing several delays for the hotel.

However, Yorktowne is now equipped and ready to once again welcome the community inside.

"This hotel is the most unique and the most intimate. It is the most connected with the community," Blum said. "Our phrase is 'what is your Yorktowne story?' Everybody has a Yorktown story."

The hotel will feature 123 guest rooms, a refurbished banquet hall, and retail and restaurant space.