Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill proposes new legislation to allow PA pet grooming services to re-open

Senate Bill 1136 will provide a waiver from the state to groomers that can adhere to CDC and Dept. of Health guidelines for safe business operation, her office said

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill said Friday she is introducing new legislation that would allow for the safe re-opening of pet grooming services in Pennsylvania.

Senate Bill 1136 will provide a waiver from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to pet groomers that can adhere to strict Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, the York County Republican said in a press release.

Phillips-Hill said pet groomers could adhere to the guidelines by offering a pickup and drop off curbside system.

A similar curbside system was recently put in place at most state-owned liquor stores, she noted.

“If our state-owned liquor stores are permitted to offer a curbside service, our locally owned businesses should be afforded the same opportunity," Phillips-Hill said. "Unfortunately, the governor’s statewide closure of all pet groomers has put the safety and wellbeing of our pets in jeopardy. Many breeds require professional and routine grooming to maintain their health and mitigate the chance for infection."

Under the governor’s mandated business closure that went into effect on March 20, grooming operations were closed. However, pet supply stores were allowed to remain open.

“The longer this drags out, the more likely local families will have expensive veterinary visits because preventative measures, like grooming your pet, is not allowed,” Hill added.