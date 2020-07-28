Second suspect in shooting of Meredith Keltner captured in Philadelphia

Francisco Torres, 28, is charged with attempted murder in the case. He is facing unrelated charges in Philadelphia, according to police.

YORK, Pa. — A second suspect in the attack of a York woman who was shot and left lying on Indian Rock Dam Road has been captured in Philadelphia, Northern York County Regional Police confirmed Tuesday.

Francisco A. Torres Rivera, 28, is one of two men accused of shooting Meredith Keltner on June 12.

He faces unrelated charges in Philadelphia that he must answer for before being returned to York County, Northern York County Regional Police Chief Dave Lash said Tuesday.

Rivera and his alleged co-conspirator, Robert Rodriguez III, shot Keltner, ran her over with their vehicle, and left her lying on the side of the road, police say.

Keltner survived the shooting despite having been struck in the neck, back, buttocks, thigh, and foot by gunfire. She also suffered injuries to her ribs and pelvis after being run over by the vehicle, police believe.

Rivera is charged with attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit attempted homicide, and two counts of aggravated assault, police say.

Rodriguez, 20, was taken into custody and charged with the same offenses on July 13.

Both men knew the victim, police say.

As she was being transported from the scene to York Hospital in an ambulance, Keltner told a police officer she believed she was going to die from her wounds and reported she had been shot by two Hispanic men.

"There was a dispute between the three of them," Lash said after Rodriguez was arrested on July 13. "We don't know exactly what that dispute is, but my understanding is these three individuals are known to use drugs. But I can't say for certain that it's drug-related."

Lash said at the time of Rodriguez's arrest that investigators were still trying to determine who actually shot Keltner, and why.

"We're still working on the 'why.' We know the 'how'. We know the 'where.' We're still working on the 'why,'" Lash said then.

Keltner was able to identify Rodriguez and Rivera, whom she knew as "Esteban," from photo lineups provided by police, according to charging documents. She said Rodriguez drove the vehicle, and Rivera was in the back seat.