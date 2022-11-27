Toys For Tots 'Stuff the Bus' with special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus in York County

A well-known program in York County has been waving in donations, collected by some familiar faces.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — On Saturday, a busy post-Thanksgiving travel day, cars driving past Bailey Coach in Spring Grove were greeted by some friendly waves and jingle bells. Santa and Mrs. Claus sat alongside North York Regional Police officers, collecting new, unopened toys for this year's Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots drive.

"It's been coming in pretty good. We've been getting a lot of good response so far," said Kenneth Welsch, Toys For Tots Warehouse Supervisor.

Welsch carried armfuls of gifts to Santa's sleigh, hoping to eventually fill a Bailey Coach charter bus with hundreds of toys. Welsch said every present makes a difference in a child's life.

"It's nice," Welsch added. "Even when they come and pick their toys up, there are smiles. Very happy."

The big man himself knows the joy these gifts will bring. Their compassion and selflessness on display, Santa said many of these donors are headed for the nice list.

"These children that come up here are happy to give because they know it's going to another child. It means a lot," said Santa Claus.

From here the gifts are sorted and bagged, on their way to families who are thankful to receive this holiday cheer. Each toy shows kids in need that they matter.

"It doesn't matter the size or the expense of the gift, it just matters that someone cared enough to give them something," said Santa.