Crews battle rowhome fire in York

According to York County 911 Dispatch, three rowhomes are involved in the fire.

YORK, Pa. — A fire affected three rowhomes in York early Monday morning.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, emergency crews responded to the 700 block of West Poplar Street just after 6:35 a.m. on June 3.

Dispatch says the coroner has not been called, but it is unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

A FOX43 crew at the scene reports that the damage appears to be more extensive in the back of the rowhomes.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.