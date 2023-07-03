Crews battle rowhome fire in York

YORK, Pa. — A fire affected three rowhomes in York early Monday morning.
According to York County 911 Dispatch, emergency crews responded to the 700 block of West Poplar Street just after 6:35 a.m. on June 3.
Dispatch says the coroner has not been called, but it is unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze.
A FOX43 crew at the scene reports that the damage appears to be more extensive in the back of the rowhomes.
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.