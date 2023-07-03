x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

Crews battle rowhome fire in York

According to York County 911 Dispatch, three rowhomes are involved in the fire.
Credit: WPMT FOX43

YORK, Pa. — A fire affected three rowhomes in York early Monday morning.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, emergency crews responded to the 700 block of West Poplar Street just after 6:35 a.m. on June 3.

Dispatch says the coroner has not been called, but it is unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

A FOX43 crew at the scene reports that the damage appears to be more extensive in the back of the rowhomes.

Credit: WPMT FOX43

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Use of force justified in York according to York City Police Commissioner

Before You Leave, Check This Out