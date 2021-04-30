Watch out motorists: Rolling road blocks planned along I-83 in York County next week for road surface surveying

The roadblocks will be in place from 9 a.m. to noon on May 5-6, PennDOT said. They'll be in operation between Exit 16 (Queen St.) and Exit 21 (Route 30).

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Friday announced that drivers in York County next week will need to be on the lookout for rolling roadblocks along Interstate 83 between Exit 16 (Queen St.) and Exit 21 (Route 30) while workers survey the road surface.

There will be three rolling roadblocks in each direction of I-83 for this mobile operation, PennDOT said.

Rolling roadblocks will begin at about 9 a.m. and be completed by about noon on May 5 and May 6, according to PennDOT.

The first roadblock will begin at Exit 16 and proceed northbound on I-83 to Exit 21, then will switch to the southbound direction from Exit 21 to Exit 16, according to PennDOT. This will be repeated until three passes are completed in each direction.

Ramps to I-83 will be blocked within the work area during survey operations.

Delays are expected while the rolling roadblocks are in effect, PennDOT said. Motorists should plan extra time for their travels or seek alternate routes.