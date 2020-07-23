Road work on Route 15 near Dillsburg will begin next week, PennDOT says

The pavement preservation project along a 3.8-mile section of the roadway will last through July 2021.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that work on a pavement preservation project along a 3.8-mile stretch of Route 15 near Dillsburg, York County will begin next week.

The project includes pavement preservation, concrete pavement patching, guide rail upgrades and drainage improvements from just south of the Cumberland County line at Yellow Breeches Creek to Golf Course Road, just southwest of Dillsburg.

Work will begin Monday, July 27, PennDOT said. The project is scheduled to be completed in July 2021.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions both day and night, according to PennDOT. Some left turn lanes with be closed and detoured, PennDOT said.

The affected section of Route 15 averages just over 22,500 vehicles per day. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone, PennDOT said.