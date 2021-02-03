Bridgework scheduled on span carrying I-83 South over Route 581 in Shrewsbury Township

The work is set for March 16 and 17, and will involve intermittent delays of 15 minutes on Route 851 at Exit 4 of I-83, according to PennDOT.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers on Interstate 83 in southern York County should plan for some extra travel time on March 16 and 17, as workers are scheduled to set beams on the bridge spanning Route 851 at Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Townships, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

There will be intermittent traffic stoppages of up to 15 minutes on Route 851 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the days the work is performed, so motorists should expect delays, PennDOT said.

While there will be no traffic restrictions on Interstate 83 while the beams are set, drivers should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone, PennDOT said.

Beams will also be set on a second span during that time, but there will be no traffic restrictions as the second span is not over live traffic, according to PennDOT.

The beams are for the final stage of a $29.9 million bridge replacement project awarded to Kinsley Construction of York, according to PennDOT. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration.

Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.