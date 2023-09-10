York County crash kills 1, closes section of I-83 southbound

Interstate 83 southbound at Route 30 is expected to be closed for an extended period of time due to the deadly crash, York County 911 Dispatch said.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash that has also shut down a section of Interstate 83 southbound in York County.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, first responders were alerted to the crash at Exit 19B just before 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 9. A tractor trailer and another vehicle were involved.

Dispatch says the coroner was called to the scene. At least one person has died, and another was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Officials expect I-83 southbound at Route 30 to be closed for an extended period of time. Hazmat crews were also called to the scene for a diesel fuel leak. Traffic is being detoured off of I-83 at Exit 21.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.