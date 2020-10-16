Right lane of I-83 North near Exit 4 to close Monday night, PennDOT says

The affected section of I-83 is in Shrewsbury Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The right lane of Interstate 83 North at Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township will be closed next week from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday so that traffic can be shifted on the ramp from I-83 North to Route 581, PennDOT said Friday.

The project includes line eradication, line painting, and moving concrete barrier so traffic can be shifted from the right side of the ramp to the newly reconstructed left side, PennDOT said.

Once this long-term traffic shift is in place, the contractor will begin reconstructing the right side of the ramp.

Motorists in southern York County should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This section of I-83 averages more than 44,300 vehicles traveled daily, PennDOT said.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of York.

The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration.

Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange, according to PennDOT.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction along I-83 during construction except for short-term off-peak lane closures to adjust traffic patterns. PennDOT expects the project to be completed next fall.