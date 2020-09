The bridge, which spans East Branch between Swamp Hollow Lane, will be closed for 3-5 weeks for maintenance work, PennDOT says. A detour will be in place.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The bridge carrying Ridge View Road over East Branch between Swamp Hollow Lane in North Hopewell Township, York County will close next week for maintenance work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

The bridge is expected to be close for 3-5 weeks while a contractor places a concrete jacket footer around the pier and abutment, PennDOT said.