York County man killed in New Salem motorcycle crash

NEW SALEM, Pa. — A York County man died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Thursday, Oct. 27 night in New Salem, the York County Coroner's Office said Friday.

Richard Houck, 64, of West Manchester Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Houck was the operator and only rider of the motorcycle, Gay said. It was reported that he was leaving the parking lot near the scene of the crash when his motorcycle left the road and entered a small wooded area, where it struck a tree.

Houck was thrown from the motorcycle. A helmet was found on the ground at the scene of the crash, according to Gay.

EMS and responding emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but Houck succumbed to his injuries.

Gay determined the cause of death to be blunt force head trauma. The death was ruled accidental.

The crash is being investigated by State Police.