Residential parking permits now available for those living in designated areas near the upcoming York State Fair

YORK, Pa. — The City of York on Friday announced that residential parking permits are now available for those who live on designated blocks and streets around the York State Fairgrounds during the York Fair.

This year's edition of the Fair will run from July 22 to July 31.

All residents living in the established area around the fairgrounds who wish to park their vehicles on the street during the Fair must have a permit properly displayed to avoid receiving a parking fine, the city said.

There is a limit of three permits for each household. Those seeking permits must bring proof of residency and registration cards for each vehicle needing a permit.

The permit is valid only within one block of the holders residence.

Parking outside of a resident's immediate area could result in a fine.

Motorcycles must also have a permit, and should park on the street -- not the sidewalk.

Street sweeping in the residential fair parking area will be suspended during the fair.

All normal parking laws remain in effect. The parking permit does not give residents permission to park illegally.

Permits will be available from Tuesday, July 5 through Sunday, July 31, and are distributed at the York City Treasurer's Office in City Hall (101 S. George St.) on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from the York City Police Department (50 W. King St.) on weekdays from 4-10 p.m.

FAIR PARKING PERMIT GUIDELINES

Permit parking is in effect 24 hours a day for the duration of the fair. Parking Enforcement Officers will be on patrol during this time.

Permit must be displayed on the drivers side rear window so it is visible from the street. We ask that you tape the permit to the window.

If the vehicle’s driver side rear window is tinted, you may place the permit on the center of the dashboard.

Placing the permit in the wrong location may result in a parking citation.

Permit must remain with the vehicle it was issued to.

The registration number on the permit must be the same as the license plate on the vehicle. Permits cannot be transferred from one vehicle to another.

Permits must be properly displayed by midnight July21st, 2022 or the vehicle may be subject to a parking citation.

Residents or non-residents requesting a visitor’s permit or who may have other questions must contact Mary Shoff-Scott, Assistant Parking Manager at 717-849-2230.

Designated Fair Permit Parking Area Includes: