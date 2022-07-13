Kids get to explore reptiles and art at York County Summer Program

"Reptile Smiles" is an educational and art-based program at the York Art Association that’s all about snakes, lizards, and turtles.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Young art campers in York County got the chance to paint, draw, sculpt, hold and pet various reptiles on Wednesday.

"Reptile Smiles" is an educational and art-based program at the York Art Association that’s all about snakes, lizards, and turtles.

Central York School District Art Teacher Nicole Osborne, who runs the program, said she loves combining her love for teaching and animals to create a fun summer program.

"I take kids through a variety of different projects using different mediums, different animals as models which is really fun,” Osborne said. “So they get to meet skinks, bearded dragons, snakes, tortoises, turtles. the teacher in me loves that kids get a chance to problem solve, during their creative sessions with me."