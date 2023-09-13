x
York County

Authorities on scene of police incident in Dover Township

Tactical police units are present at an incident on Strawbridge Court near Nittany Drive in Dover Township.
Credit: Brian Tague/FOX43
The scene of a reported police incident at Strawbridge Court near Nittany Drive in Dover Township.

DOVER, Pa. — Law enforcement and emergency personnel are at the scene of a reported police incident in Dover Township, according to emergency dispatch.

The incident, believed to be a shooting, was reported at 8:51 a.m. on the 4100 block of Strawbridge Court, near Nittany Drive and Majestic/Trabert Court, emergency dispatch said.

Police have not released any additional details, but accounts from the scene say that SWAT and tactical teams are present.

EMS and York City Fire and Rescue services are also on the scene, reports say.

Several roads are currently closed in the area, including South Salem Church Road, Canal Road and Strawbridge Court.

FOX43 has a news crew on scene and will report additional information as it becomes available.

