Repair work on 3 roads in Wrightsville area to begin March 16, PennDOT says

The work will affect traffic on portions of Cool Creek Road, Route 462, and Route 624 in and near the borough, according to PennDOT

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT announced that prep work for a repair and resurfacing project on three roads in the Wrightsville area will begin on March 16.

The project affects three roads: a 0.7-mile stretch of Route 426 (Hellam Street) from just east of Cool Creek Road to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Wrightsville; a 1.5-mile section of Cool Creek Road from Mt. Pisgah Road in Hellam Township to Route 462; and Route 624 (Hellam Street) from the split with Route 426 to Front Street.

The $2.9 million project includes drainage pipe and inlet replacement, roadway base repair, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, curb-to-curb milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing work, and installation of new guide rails, signs, and pavement markings.

The project is expected to be finished by the summer of 2021, PennDOT said.

This section of Cool Creek Road, officially designated State Route 2011, averages more than 9,300 vehicles traveled daily, while Route 462, known at Hellam Street in the borough, averages more than 8,400 vehicles traveled daily.

To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.