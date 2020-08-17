Red Lion man pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

Donald Lee Armold III, 22, committed the assault when he was 17 and the girl was 11, charging documents say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old York County man pleaded guilty to indecent assault and corruption of minors in connection to the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl sometime between 2015 and 2016.

Donald Lee Armold III, of Red Lion, will be sentenced after the completion of a Sex Offender Assessment ordered by a York County Court judge, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Armold is accused of sexually assaulting the victim when he was 17 and the girl was 11, according to charges filed by York City Police.

The victim came forward and reported the abuse in 2018.