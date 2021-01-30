Red Lion man dies in hospital after vehicle crash in Windsor Township

Evans Fishel's died after complications from elbow surgery at York Hospital, officials said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Red Lion man died a day after he was involved in a vehicle crash in Windsor Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Evans Fishel, 82, was pronounced dead at York Hospital on Friday evening following complications after elbow surgery. The day before, Fishel was taken to the hospital with injuries following a single-vehicle crash, officials said.

On Thursday evening, Fishel was driving west on Manor Road when he struck a tree near, police said.