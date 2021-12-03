Fire rips through Red Lion duplex

Nine adults and four children are displaced after the two alarm fire Thursday afternoon.

RED LION, Pa. — Thirteen people are displaced after a two alarm fire rips through a duplex in Red Lion on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in for the fire just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, and about 60 firefighters responded to the two alarm blaze in the first block of East High Street.

It took crews about two hours to get everything under control.

Nobody was injured, but one rabbit did perish.

No word on what caused the fire, but there is extensive damage in the back of the duplex.

The Red Cross is helping nine adults and four children who were displaced.