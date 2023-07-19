rabbittransit offers fixed-route and ride sharing options to get visitors to the upcoming York State Fair

The transportation company said there are plenty of ways to avoid the traffic and hassle of parking. The York State Fair runs from Friday through July 30.

YORK, Pa. — If you're looking to visit the York State Fair later this week but would like to avoid the hassles of traffic and parking, rabbittransit has the perfect solution: take a bus.

The transportation company said it has fixed-route and paratransit/shared ride services available to help get visitors to the Fair, which kicks off Friday and runs through July 30.

Fixed routes 1W and 5W can take riders directly to the fairgrounds, located at 334 Carlisle Avenue, rabbittransit said. Fare for a one-way trip is $1.60. Seniors 65+ who possess a free fare ID card ride free.

Shared ride users must schedule a trip reservation by 12:00 p.m. the business day prior to travel, rabbittransit said. Co-pays may apply. To schedule a reservation, riders may call Customer Service at 1-800-632-9063.