Rabbittransit announces restored service in several additional counties

Rabbittranist announced it will restore service Sunday as additional counties in the transportation company's service area move into the Green phase of COVID-19 mitigation.
The counties served by Rabbittransit that have gone Green include:
- Adams
- Columbia
- Cumberland
- Montour
- Northumberland
- Snyder
- Union
- York
Several others remain in the Yellow phase, Rabbittransit said.
All counties will have a trip purpose expansion in effect beyond life-sustaining trips, Rabbittransit said.
Trips taken should comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders. Nose/mouth coverings are a continued requirement to ride any rabbittransit service.
For more information, please call our Customer Care Center at 717-846-RIDE or 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.