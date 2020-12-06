Rabbittransit announces restored service in several additional counties

Service will be restored beginning Sunday as several new counties in the transit company's service area move into the Green phase of COVID-19 mitigation

Rabbittranist announced it will restore service Sunday as additional counties in the transportation company's service area move into the Green phase of COVID-19 mitigation.

The counties served by Rabbittransit that have gone Green include:

Adams

Columbia

Cumberland

Montour

Northumberland

Snyder

Union

York

Several others remain in the Yellow phase, Rabbittransit said.

All counties will have a trip purpose expansion in effect beyond life-sustaining trips, Rabbittransit said.

Trips taken should comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders. Nose/mouth coverings are a continued requirement to ride any rabbittransit service.