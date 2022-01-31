Hanover announced as newest location for Primanti Bros. restaurant

The newest location of the Pennsylvania-wide restaurant chain will open in late summer along Hanover's Eisenhower Drive.

HANOVER, Pa. — "You wanted us, Hanover, and you got us."

That's what president Adam Golomb of Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar announced on Monday, officially declaring Hanover as the newest location of the beloved Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain.

The Hanover restaurant is set to open in late summer at 100 Eisenhower Drive. The restaurant chain hopes to hire more than 80 employees to work at the new location, including servers, bartenders and kitchen staff.

Primanti Bros., perhaps best known for its signature sandwiches topped with French fries, first opened 89 years ago in Pittsburgh out of the minds of brothers Joe, Dick and Stanley Primanti.

The small eatery that originally served hungry truckers has since expanded to a 43-strong restaurant chain across Pennsylvania, hosting Central PA locations in Camp Hill, Lancaster, Hershey, and York.

The Hanover location will feature all of Primanti Bros.' classic menu items, including the "Almost Famous" sandwich that features grilled meat, melted cheese, tomato slices, a homemade sweet-and-sour slaw and, of course, French fries.

For foodies not fond of sandwiches, Primanti Bros. also offers burgers, wings and pizza. Patrons older than 21 have the option of drinking craft and domestic beers or one of the restaurant's signature cocktails.