Pothole patching work to be performed along I-83 in York County this week, PennDOT says

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Workers will be patching potholes along Interstate 83 between Exit 22 (North George St./Rt. 181) and Locus Lane in Manchester Township, York County this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

There will be lane restrictions in place on northbound I-83 from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and during the same hours on southbound I-83 on Thursday, PennDOT said.

This work is within the limits of a $12,358,000 project to relocate the existing on-ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and includes the construction of a sound wall along the ramp, according to PennDOT.