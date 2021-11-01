Pothole patching work to be performed along I-83 in York County this week, PennDOT says

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Workers will be patching potholes along Interstate 83 between Exit 22 (North George St./Rt. 181) and Locus Lane in Manchester Township, York County this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
There will be lane restrictions in place on northbound I-83 from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and during the same hours on southbound I-83 on Thursday, PennDOT said.
This work is within the limits of a $12,358,000 project to relocate the existing on-ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and includes the construction of a sound wall along the ramp, according to PennDOT.
Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.