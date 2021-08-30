Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in York are giving those without a ride a chance to get the shot

As COVID-19 cases rise with the delta variant, local officials are finding news ways to make the vaccine more easily available.

YORK, Pa. — The Martin Library partnered with Family First Health for a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic in York today.

Officials with the clinic say the Northeast Neighborhood Association and East Side Neighborhood have not had many opportunities for individuals and families with limited transportation to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

After seeing pop up clinics elsewhere in Central Pennsylvania, officials say that the communities closest to the Martin Library should get that same service, especially as cases rise due to the delta variant.

"The delta variant is highly contagious and also can lead to more serious cases of COVID and hospitalizations," said COVID-19 Community Program Manager at Family First Health, Erin Schmidt. "Having the vaccine as just an added layer protection to ensure that you're not hospitalized or intubated."

According to the CDC, York County is currently at a high level of community transmissions prompting officials to say that it is imperative that vaccines and testing be available.